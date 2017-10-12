Good Samaritan in Lake Wylie donates tickets to NFL game to #MollysKids

Got an email a few days ago from a couple in Lake Wylie who had a pair of tickets for tonight's Thursday Night Football game between the Carolina Panthers and the Philadelphia Eagles and wanted to donate them to one of our #MollysKids.

I called Annie Barber, from Concord. We've followed her story for awhile. She squealed when I told her. I then hooked her parents up with the couple, Kenny and Lisa, and they coordinated from there.

I just found out these two families had such a great conversation, Kenny and Lisa over-nighted the tickets... along with some extra awesome. They'd heard it's Annie's 19th birthday on Monday so they sent a #59 birthday t-shirt and bracelets.

Annie's mom, Allison, says "Annie hasn't stopped smiling." She's at the game right now with her dad. Little birdie told me he's equally as excited.

Total strangers, connected through Facebook and #MollysKids. Love this.

-Molly