Protests outside of BofA Stadium designed to bring attention to 'police brutality'

Protests carried out by NFL players have been under the microscope all season long, and at Thursday night's game, Bishop Kevin Long is hoping for a new level of fan engagement outside of Bank of America Stadium.

Long is part of a group planning a "kneel-in" ahead of the game.

"The community base is ecumenical. It's non-denominational," Long explained.

Spirited conversations over patriotism have unfolded this season, but the group says Thursday's demonstration at BofA has a single focus.

"To shed a light on police brutality and the issues of aggressive policing," Long said.

The match-up between the Carolina Panthers and Philadelphia Eagles will be the group's first stop in an effort that will be carried out at other NFL games this weekend.

Herb White, the editor of the Charlotte Post, says the initial narrative is overshadowed by a president who has referred to mothers of NFL players in offensive terms, and by those questioning the patriotism of individuals on the sidelines.

"This is the continuation of a movement that addresses inequality and police brutality in black and brown communities," White said. "Anytime black folks raise a stink about their conditions, it's seen as ingratitude - 'How dare you.'"

Family members of Jonathan Ferrell and Rueben Galindo, two men fatally shot by CMPD officers, are expected to have a voice at Bank of America stadium.

Although patriotism will likely be questioned, the organizer plans to the keep the attention on social justice.

"Over the course of years, there's been a disproportionate atrocities that have been perpetuated against black and brown people here in the US," Long said.

The protest is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. before kick-off.

