**The following is a press release from Charlotte Regional Partnership:

Oct. 18 Declared #CLTisPrime Day

#CLTisPrime Day photo competition invites everyone to show Amazon why Charlotte USA is Prime for their second headquarters!

It’s official – Oct. 18, 2017, is being declared #CLTisPrime Day by Charlotte Mayor Jennifer Roberts, and the Charlotte Regional Partnership and Charlotte Chamber are spearheading a fun #CLTisPrime Day photo and video competition for everyone to show Amazon why Charlotte USA is the Prime location for their second headquarters. There will be prizes!

#CLTisPrime is the social media campaign to engage one and all in telling, and showing, Amazon what makes our 16 county region special and a perfect fit for their massive new expansion. (Check out the www.charlotteisprime.com website for lots of great information.) 50,000 high paying jobs and $5 billion in economic development are in the offing for the city that wins the national competition to be selected for Amazon’s HQ2.

“The contest is a fun and easy way for everyone to get involved by posting creative photos and short videos which show Amazon what’s amazing about our region,” says Charlotte Regional Partnership CEO, Ronnie Bryant.

“It’s a win-win opportunity,” added Charlotte Chamber president and CEO, Bob Morgan. “Not only do businesses and individuals have a chance to help promote the Charlotte region and themselves, but they will be in the running for great prizes.”

Here’s how it works:

The Rules:

Post a photo or video on social media of what makes Charlotte Prime for #AmazonHQ2, using the hashtags #CLTisPrime and #HQ2

Follow @CLTisPrime

Must tag @amazon in picture and the caption

Deadline to submit is Oct. 18 - #CLTisPrime Day

4 finalists will be announced Oct. 20 and open voting will start

2 winners will be announced Oct. 23

The Prizes:

4 Club Level Hornets tickets

$50 @clean.juice Gift Card

$50 @mooandbrew Gift Card

$50 @sycamorebrewing Gift Card

The Charlotte Regional Partnership and Charlotte Chamber are working in collaboration with ExploreCLT to coordinate the #CLTisPrime Day contest and giveaways.

Don’t delay - the deadline is only days away!

Get your cameras, get creative, and get involved in all the excitement of #CLTisPrime Day!