Fire Prevention Day at Pooletown VFD on Friday

In recognition of National Fire Prevention Week, the Pooletown Volunteer Fire Department in Rowan County is holding a special event on Friday.

Rowan/Davidson County Fire Prevention Day will include various booths set up, a smoke house for the kids, fire trucks that kids and adults climb into, a bounce house, and a lot of food.

There will be also be an obstacle course, fire extinguisher training, and the American Red Cross with smoke detectors.

The event is free and is located at Pooletown station 36 on Reeves Island Road. Hours are from 4:00 until 8:00 pm.

The event is being presented by the following fire departments: Pooletown, Healing Springs, Rockwell Rural, Liberty, Denton, Gold Hill and Richfield.

