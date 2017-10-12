Flu season is here, officials recommend vaccination

Mike Sprouts rolled his sleeve Thursday morning as part of a yearly ritual for him. It was time for his annual flu shot and this year he had it done at the Catawba County Health Department.

“It is important to have one because I don’t want to get the flu,” he said.

This year’s vaccine is designed to protect against four different strains. While the weather lately may not have felt like flu season, it is here, say officials.

There have been a few cases in North Carolina already. That’s why the Catawba County Health Department was holding the flu shot clinic. It will continue until Friday afternoon.

Officials say even after the clinic, shots will be available to people who come in.

Last year more than 200 people died from the flu in North Carolina, most of them over 65 years old.

