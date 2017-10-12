I-77 in Huntersville experiencing heavy delays after 7-vehicle crash

Traffic was backed up for at several miles after a crash involving seven vehicles on I-77 in Huntersville Thursday.

The incident happened around 3 p.m. on Northbound I-77 near Exit 28 to Catawba Avenue. Medic said no injuries were reported in the wreck.

All lanes were re-opened by 3:30 p.m., but traffic remained very slow in the area. Drivers should expect heavy delays for some time.

From WBTV's Sky3, several of the cars involved in the crash could be seen just off the roadway.

There is no word on what may have led to the crash or if any charges are being filed.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.