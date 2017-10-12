Man accused of secret peeping in north Charlotte

A man is accused of peeping into a woman's home Thursday morning in north Charlotte.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department arrested Kinte Cathey after receiving a call of a suspicious person peeping into a woman's home in the 4300 block of Montgomery Garden Dr.

According to police, the victim was inside her home when she saw the suspect looking into her apartment through a window.

Cathey is charged with secret peeping.

