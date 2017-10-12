Charlotte Survivor Gets Engaged at Race for the Cure!

With so much going on last Saturday at Race for the Cure, most people missed when Charlotte breast cancer survivor Carrie Letorney turned around right before the Race started, and saw her boyfriend on one knee.



“We had gathered at the side of Romare Bearden park before the race was to begin,” Carrie said. “Jason called us in a circle for a pre-race prayer. I started to cry as he began to talk of our journey and of how much the race meant to him, because he’s watched me fight. He was emotional, and I turned away to wipe my tears. When I turned back he was on one knee in his bright pink pants telling me how much he loved me and wanted to be with me for many more races.”



Jason MacNeill asked her to marry him right there. She said yes.



Carrie says she found out afterwards that Jason had been planning on proposing at the race for weeks. His initial plan was to do so at the finish line, but then he changed his mind.



“I woke up that morning and was doubting whether to go,” Carrie said. “I tried several times to back out, but Jason was persistent. He was singing, ‘It’s a Beautiful Day’ at 6 a.m. and reminded me we had several friends meeting us, some who were with me eight years ago at my first race.”



Carrie was diagnosed in April 2009. She walked her first Susan G. Komen Charlotte Race for the Cure that October with over 20 of her friends. She was too sick to finish the walk but stayed for the Survivor Ceremony. Jason was by her side. (They've been dating ten years.)



That night they drove to Raleigh to see U2 and Carrie says they both cried when they performed “It’s a Beautiful Day”.



“I didn’t connect the dots with him humming that song last Saturday morning,” she said. “But he's right. It was a beautiful day in every sense of the word.”



Congrats, you two!



-Molly

