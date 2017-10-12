WATCH: Rachael Ray surprises 9-year-old chef

She may be just 9 years old, but Molly Leighninger from Missouri knows how to make a mean burger. The up-and-coming young chef stopped by Steve Thursday to show off her skills. Little did she know, celebrity cook Rachael Ray would drop by for a surprise appearance to meet her. Molly even got to take home some great gifts.

Steve airs weekdays at 3:00pm on WBTV News.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.