CMPD holds briefing on Charlotte's 72nd homicide, east Charlotte shootout

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police held a press conference Thursday afternoon regarding the deadly shooting of 35-year-old Keith Ify Nmoma.

Police say the shooting happened around 9:42 p.m. in the 4300 block of John Penn Circle in northeast Charlotte on Sunday. Nmoma was pronounced dead on scene with an apparent gunshot wound.

Officers have not said whether anyone was arrested. Nmoma's family spoke alongside CMPD during the press conference. This incident marks Charlotte's 72nd homicide in 2017.

This was the second deadly shooting in Charlotte on Sunday. Larry Doral Watson Jr, 29, was shot and killed in the 9200 block of Trinity Road in north Charlotte Sunday morning.

Police also talked to the media about a shootout that occurred near the Plaza Midwood area in east Charlotte Thursday morning. Two people were shooting at each other near Parkwood Avenue and The Plaza, officers say. Police say one of the rounds struck the window of a charter school bus during the crossfire.

No students were injured in the incident. The driver of the bus was struck by glass.

If you have any information on either incident, you're asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

