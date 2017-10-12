'Armed and dangerous' man in custody following Burke County shooting

A man who was being sought in connection with a shooting that injured a person in Burke County is in custody Thursday.

The shooting happened around 6 p.m. on Denton's Chapel Road just south of Morganton on Wednesday. Deputies say the victim was taken to Blue Ridge HealthCare Morganton before being flown by helicopter to a Charlotte hospital.

Warrants were issued for 38-year-old David Arrex Burleson. Officials say he will be charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury with intent to kill.

Deputies considered Burleson armed and dangerous.

The victim's name and condition have not been released.

If you have any information, you're asked to call the Burke County Sheriff's Office.

