Trafficking quantity of heroin seized during traffic stop in Union Co, two arrested

UNION COUNTY, NC (WBTV) -

Two people were arrested Tuesday evening in Union County after a traffic stop resulted in the seizing of heroin.

Deputies from the Union County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division, with the assistance of a K-9, discovered trafficking level quantity of heroin in the vehicle.

The vehicle was driven by the two suspects, Hugo Francisco Preciado-Martinez and Montserrat Romo-Lucero.

The car that was stopped on US 74 near Secrest Ave. had a narcotics odor. Deputies say they seized more than 15 grams of heroin and more than $1800.

Both individuals are facing charges of trafficking heroin by transportation and trafficking heroin by possession and maintaining a drug vehicle.

