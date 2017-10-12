NC State Fair kicks off Thursday – here’s what you need to know

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, two people were shooting at each other near Parkwood Avenue and The Plaza. Police say one of the rounds struck the window of a charter school bus.More >>
Police say the shooting happened around 9:42 p.m. in the 4300 block of John Penn Circle in northeast Charlotte on Sunday. Nmoma was pronounced dead on scene with an apparent gunshot wound.More >>
Landyn Michael Melton was found dead on March 15 on a porch on Hopewell Road. A neighbor called to report what they thought was a child's body.More >>
According to the Fort Mill Police Department, 21-year-old Grayson Bryant Seawell physically assaulted his 1-year-old child in the 900 block of Murphy Court. The baby's mother told police she had discovered Seawell allegedly trying to suffocate the baby.More >>
According to the Rock Hill Police Department, 25-year-old Marandy Jade Brandon was killed in the 1000 block of Barrow Court around 11:30 p.m. on Sept. 18. Police found Brandon dead on scene with multiple stab wounds.More >>
