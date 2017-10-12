Prosecutors will not seek death penalty against man accused of killing mother

A man accused of killing his mother in north Charlotte in April will not face the death penalty.

Prosecutors announced Thursday they will not pursue the death penalty against 26-year-old Dionte Marquel Long who was charged with murder in the stabbing death of his mother, 50-year-old Marcella Lightner Thrash. Officers were called to the stabbing around 7:15 a.m. in the 5500 block of Hubbard Point Drive on April 11, where they found Thrash. Medic pronounced her dead on the scene.

Police say information gathered during the investigation pointed to Long as the suspect in the case.

