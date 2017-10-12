DA will not seek death penalty against man accused of killing, kidnapping Uber driver

One of the men accused of kidnapping and killing a Charlotte Uber driver in May will not face the death penalty.

Prosecutors announced Thursday they will not pursue the death penalty against 20-year-old James Aaron Stevens who was charged in connection with the death of 44-year-old Marlo Johnis Medina-Chevez. Medina-Chevez's body was found in a wooded area off the 2500 block of Mt. Gallant Road in Rock Hill.

Medina-Chevez left for work around 9:45 p.m. on May 20 to pick up an Uber client and never returned home. His body was found with the hands and legs bound with duct tape, sources say, and that there appears to be blunt force trauma to the head area.

Diontray Divan Adams, 25, and Stevens were charged after Medina-Chevez's credit card was used and his vehicle was found in Maryland. Warrants were issued for Adams and Stevens for murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon and first-degree kidnapping.

Adams was charged with financial credit card fraud and Stevens was charged with possession of a stolen vehicle.

Sources said pings from one of the suspect's cell phones led police to the area near the body. Sources said the suspects spent time near Mount Gallant Road in Rock Hill before traveling to Maryland.

