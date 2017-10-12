Man pleads guilty to involuntary manslaughter following fatal Charlotte wreck

A driver that was involved in a deadly crash in west Charlotte in March plead guilty to involuntary manslaughter Thursday.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say 57-year-old Isaac Woodall was driving a Nissan Sentra on Thriftwood Drive and failed to stop at the posted sign at Freedom Drive, driving into the path of a 2009 Mitsubishi Galant on March 16.

The vehicles collided and the front right passenger of the Nissan, 45-year-old Wendy Stokes, was killed.

Woodall, who police say was impaired, was arrested and charged with DWI and felony death by vehicle.

