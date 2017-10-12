Man pleads guilty to involuntary manslaughter following fatal Charlotte wreck

Two people were arrested Tuesday evening in Union County after a traffic stop resulted in the seizing of heroin.More >>
Prosecutors announced Thursday they will not pursue the death penalty against 26-year-old Dionte Marquel Long who was charged with murder in the stabbing death of his mother, 50-year-old Marcella Lightner Thrash.More >>
With all the rides to check out, games to play, and of course all the food, costs add up quickly, but there are some deals to be had. They won’t last long, though.More >>
A smartphone app developed for the Charlotte-based Catawba Riverkeeper Foundation will help people explore the Catawba and make it easier to document and report pollution.More >>
According to the Rock Hill Police Department, 25-year-old Marandy Jade Brandon was killed in the 1000 block of Barrow Court around 11:30 p.m. on Sept. 18. Police found Brandon dead on scene with multiple stab wounds.More >>
