Three pizzas swiped from Domino's driver in Rockwell

Two men managed to swipe three pizzas from a Domino's delivery driver, according to the report from the Rowan Sheriff's Office.

It happened on Monday night just after 11:45. Investigators say that the driver reported that he was making a delivery of "three meat pizzas" to a house at 802 China Grove Highway in Rockwell.

As the driver pulled up, he was flagged down by two men who said they had ordered the pizzas. When the driver got out with the pies, the men said "thank you," and then ran off behind a vacant house.

The suspects were described as white men. One was 5'8" with brownish blonde hair, the other was about 5'9" with a hoodie and skinny jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Rowan Sheriff's Office at 704-216-8700, or Salisbury-Rowan Crime Stoppers at 1-866-639-5245.

Tips may be submitted online: http://tips.salisburyrowancrimestoppers.org/

