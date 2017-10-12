Details released on arrest of rape, robbery suspect

The Rowan Sheriff's Office has released details on the arrest of man charged with rape and robbery earlier this week from a case in 2015.

Austin Coy Coleman, 19, was arrested and charged with first degree rape and robbery.

The report states that Coleman and an unidentified suspect raped and robbed a woman in an apartment on Old Union Church Road on January 11, 2015.

The victim in the case told investigators that she was home alone when someone knocked at the door. Expecting a family member, she opened the door and was met by two men with "silver handguns."

The men had their faces covered by hoodies that were drawn tightly.

The woman, in her 30's at the time, said that the men began asking where the money was. The woman said that she didn't have any money and didn't know what the men were talking about.

The men searched the apartment, then demanded at gunpoint that the woman perform a sex act with them.

As they started to leave, the men told the woman to go into a bedroom and count to 300 before coming out. They told her that they would shoot her if she came out any sooner.

The men left, taking the woman's two televisions and cellphone.

After a few minutes the woman ran to a neighbor's apartment and called 911.

The case has been an open investigation. Deputies collected evidence from the scene and were able to send some items to a DNA database.

A match was found in that database, according to the sheriff, that led them to arrest Coleman.

Coleman is being held under $250,000 bond. He has an extensive criminal record, as outlined in a story posted by WBTV earlier this week.

A second suspect is being sought.

Investigators said there was no evidence that the woman knew her alleged attackers.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact the Rowan Sheriff's Office at 704-216-8700, or Salisbury-Rowan Crime Stoppers at 1-866-639-5245.

Tips may be submitted online: http://tips.salisburyrowancrimestoppers.org/

