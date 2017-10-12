Man accused of fatally stabbing ex-girlfriend in Rock Hill appea - | WBTV Charlotte

Man accused of fatally stabbing ex-girlfriend in Rock Hill appears in court

Quinde-Quishpi Quinde-Quishpi
Kristi O'Connor | WBTV Kristi O'Connor | WBTV
Credit: Family Credit: Family
ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) -

A man who is accused of fatally stabbing his ex-girlfriend in September appeared before a judge Thursday. 

According to the Rock Hill Police Department, 25-year-old Marandy Jade Brandon was killed in the 1000 block of Barrow Court around 11:30 p.m. on Sept. 18. Police found Brandon dead on scene with multiple stab wounds.

Officers say 26-year-old Jefferson Quinde-Quishpi was allegedly found at the scene stabbing himself with a butcher knife.  

On Thursday, Quinde-Quishpi was denied bond. He reportedly had a non-contact order with the victim. 

Brandon had since remarried after her and Quinde-Quishpi reportedly broke up. According to court documents, Brandon's children were present when the stabbing occurred. 

PREVIOUS: Woman killed, man seriously injured in Rock Hill stabbing

So far in 2017, Rock Hill has had five homicides. 

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly