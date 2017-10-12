Man accused of fatally stabbing ex-girlfriend in Rock Hill appears in court

A man who is accused of fatally stabbing his ex-girlfriend in September appeared before a judge Thursday.

According to the Rock Hill Police Department, 25-year-old Marandy Jade Brandon was killed in the 1000 block of Barrow Court around 11:30 p.m. on Sept. 18. Police found Brandon dead on scene with multiple stab wounds.

Officers say 26-year-old Jefferson Quinde-Quishpi was allegedly found at the scene stabbing himself with a butcher knife.

On Thursday, Quinde-Quishpi was denied bond. He reportedly had a non-contact order with the victim.

Brandon had since remarried after her and Quinde-Quishpi reportedly broke up. According to court documents, Brandon's children were present when the stabbing occurred.

Her husband spoke at bond hearing in tears. He says his three children can't sleep at night for fear of Quinde-Quishpi. pic.twitter.com/WVGDkDDKU9 — Kristi O'Connor WBTV (@KristiOConnor_) October 12, 2017

PREVIOUS: Woman killed, man seriously injured in Rock Hill stabbing

So far in 2017, Rock Hill has had five homicides.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.