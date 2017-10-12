Sheriff: Man robs truck stop after arguing with girlfriend

A Charlotte man is spending a few days in the Rowan County jail after being charged with robbing a popular truck stop.

According to the report, deputies were called to the Love's Travel Plaza off Interstate 85 on Tuesday morning just after 2:30.

Workers said that a man had just stolen several items after telling them that he had a gun.

After he ran from the store then drove away in a Dodge Caravan, Rowan Sheriff's deputy Youngo spotted the van a short distance away.

The deputy stopped the van and found Steven Thomas Boyd, 48, of Charlotte.

A search of the van revealed several GPS units, other electronic items, a home security lock, bolt cutters, and a Yeti cooler. Deputies determined that the items had been stolen.

Boyd told deputies that he was sorry for stealing the items, explaining that he had been in an argument with his girlfriend and that he was taking items that he could sell in order to get a motel room.

No weapon was found.

Boyd was charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon and jailed under $10,000 bond.

