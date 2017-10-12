Panthers’ Greg Olsen cries during challenge to eat the ‘world’s hottest chip’

The heat of the chip starts to sink in for the challengers. (Credit: Facebook screen shot)

Greg Olsen starts to cry from his hot chip. (Credit: YouTube screen shot)

If you’ve ever wondered what it would be like to see Carolina Panthers tough guy Greg Olsen cry , check out the new video of him accepting a spicy tortilla chip challenge from Kansas City Chief’s tight end Travis Kelce.

The 3:35 minute YouTube video, posted Wednesday, claims the two are taking their “on-the-field rivalry to the next level with the hottest chip in the world.”

Each player was given a glass of milk, a bottle of Pepto Bismol and a Paqui Chip, which claims to be the hottest chip known to man.

What follows is pretty funny.

Olsen literally gasps for breath after eating the ship.

“Feels like it’s going to come out of my nose,” he said, holding a hand to his mouth. His eyes then begin to turn red and water.

After about 30 seconds, Olsen breaks down and takes a “sip” of milk that quickly turns to gulps.

“I don’t care whose judging me,” he said. “I don’t even like milk. I haven’t had a glass of milk since I was probably 5.”

Meanwhile, Kelce is shown belching, turning red, crying and complaining of “crazy acid reflux.” He starts to gag, but continues to refuse the milk. “Wussies drink milk,” Kelce declared. “I don’t need napkins or milk, or Pepto Bismol.”

For the rest of the video, the two wipe their eyes, choke and appear to have trouble breathing.

Olsen concludes the video by claiming he conquered the chip.

“It didn’t feel terrible at first...Then, it opened like an atom bomb and, like, exploded in my mouth,” Olsen said.

He then shoves the bottle of Pepto Bismol into his pants pocket: “I’m going to keep this.”