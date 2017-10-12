Bullet strikes school bus window during shootout in Plaza Midwood

Two people are wanted in connection with a shootout that occurred in the Plaza Midwood neighborhood in east Charlotte Thursday morning.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, two people were shooting at each other near Parkwood Avenue and The Plaza. Police say one of the rounds struck the window of a charter school bus during the crossfire.

Officers say the bus, which was from Charlotte Lab School, was not the intended target.

CMPD said that officers believe the two men were arguing at a nearby gas station when they both got into separate vehicles and started shooting at they drove away.

No students were injured in the incident. The driver of the bus was struck by glass.

CMPD said a second vehicle was struck during the shootout as well. The driver of that vehicle was not injured.

Police said they were trying to identify the shooters.

