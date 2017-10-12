Early detection of breast cancer

According to the Rock Hill Police Department, 25-year-old Marandy Jade Brandon was killed in the 1000 block of Barrow Court around 11:30 p.m. on Sept. 18. Police found Brandon dead on scene with multiple stab wounds.More >>
A Charlotte man is spending a few days in the Rowan County jail after being charged with robbing a popular truck stop.
According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, two people were shooting at each other near Parkwood Avenue and The Plaza. Police say one of the rounds struck the window of a charter school bus.
According to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety, Bonnie Beam Green was last seen in the 800 block of North Oakland Street in Dallas. Officials say she is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.
The 3:35 minute YouTube video, posted Wednesday, claims the two are taking their "on-the-field rivalry to the next level with the hottest chip in the world."
