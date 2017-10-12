Silver Alert canceled for missing, endangered Gaston County woman

A Silver Alert was canceled for a 69-year-old Gaston County woman who was reported missing and believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

According to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety, Bonnie Beam Green was last seen in the 800 block of North Oakland Street in Dallas.

Green may be headed to Union Road in Gastonia, officials said. She could be traveling in her vehicle, which is a white 1998 Chevrolet S-10 with NC tag WWZ-5680.

She was last seen wearing a white blouse, blue high top pants, tennis shoes and glasses.

The department says Green has short gray hair and brown eyes. She is 5-foot-9 and weighs around 116 pounds.

If you have any information, you're asked to call the Dallas Police Department at 704-922-3116.

