Giving back

Hi everyone, this is Paul Cameron at my desk in the WBTV Newsroom.

Tonight, relatives of a Charlotte man killed during a police shooting gave back to the community, as they say he would have. Jonathan Ferrell’s mother, Georgia, was among those giving out food to the needy in Uptown.

There were meals and snacks donated by the Ferrell family, and other members of the community.

Conditions went from bad to terrible tonight in Napa Valley, California. 5,000 people in the town of Calistoga were ordered to evacuate as fierce Diablo winds blew wildfires at 30 miles an hour. After devastating the Sonoma valley town of Santa Rosa, fires are now threatening the town of Sonoma. So far, 17 people are confirmed dead.

An interesting note from our meteorologist Al Conklin—“I have experienced quite a few land falling tropical cyclones over my 25 years in Charlotte, but cannot remember any particular storm dragging this much humid air over our region for such a long period of time.” In short, still warmer than average temperatures with muggy conditions for the next few days.

