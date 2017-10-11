'Armed and dangerous' man wanted after shooting in Burke County

One man is in the hospital and another is being sought after a shooting in Burke County Wednesday evening.

The shooting happened around 6 p.m. on Denton's Chapel Road just south of Morganton. Deputies say the victim was taken to Blue Ridge HealthCare Morganton before being flown by helicopter to a Charlotte hospital.

The victim's name and condition have not been released.

Warrants have been issued for 38-year-old David Arrex Burleson. Officials say he will be charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury with intent to kill.

Deputies say Burleson should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone who sees Burleson or has information on his whereabouts should call the Burke County Sheriff's Office.

