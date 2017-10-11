HYSTERICAL: 'Bobby' from Morris-Jenkins reads 'mean tweets' about his character

It’s no secret - everyone doesn’t like the Morris-Jenkins commercials featuring “Bobby” playing a technician with Mr. Jenkins as his side-kick.

Even Morris-Jenkins knows it.

That’s why, after appearing in his last commercial before moving to Los Angeles, the company allowed “Bobby” to read mean-spirited tweets about him to our camera.

J.R. Adduci says he wouldn’t trade his role as Bobby for anything. And he says he’ll miss his Morris-Jenkins family that’s treated him so well for the last six years.

The people who love his character and commercials far outweigh those who don’t. But their tweets aren’t nearly as hysterical.

Enjoy the video. We sure did.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.