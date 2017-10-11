Iconic TV character 'Bobby' says goodbye to Mr. Jenkins

J.R. Adduci can’t walk into the Morris-Jenkins headquarters without getting several hugs. He’s not just the face of the company, he says they’re like his family.

Over the last six years, he’s become well-known around town as the fictional character “Bobby.” But he’s ready to give up the role that’s earned him local fame and move his family to Los Angeles so he can pursue his acting career.

“I’ve got representation lined up there. And a good network of actors that I know from New York,” Adduci said.

Adduci is a professionally-trained actor who grew up in Charlotte. When he landed the Morris-Jenkins gig, he never imagined it would last for so long. He also didn’t imagine he’d have a hard time saying goodbye.

“I got a little emotional, yeah, because these guys are my family. They’ve been so incredibly gracious to my wife and child,” Adduci said.

“Bobby” and Mr. Jenkins just wrapped their final commercial together, where Jenkins gives his side-kick $100,000. In the commercial, Mr. Jenkins wishes Bobby luck in L.A.

On Wednesday, we met with Mr. Jenkins to ask him the question everyone wants to know: was it just a commercial?

“Well, Bobby could not go to Hollywood without some funds, so yes, we decided to support him,” Jenkins said with a smile.

Adduci says the role of Bobby allowed him to grow as an actor and as a person. He praises his employers for being a charitable company, committed to helping the community.

He says Charlotte will always be his home and the folks at Morris-Jenkins will always be his family. Adduci hopes to have several Charlotte projects wrapped up by the end of the year when he plans to move to L.A.

