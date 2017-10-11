Iconic TV character 'Bobby' says goodbye to Mr. Jenkins

Over the last six years, he’s become well-known around town as the fictional character “Bobby.” But he’s ready to give up the role that’s earned him local fame and move his family to Los Angeles so he can pursue his acting career.More >>
Over the last six years, he’s become well-known around town as the fictional character “Bobby.” But he’s ready to give up the role that’s earned him local fame and move his family to Los Angeles so he can pursue his acting career.More >>
Police recruits played the part of people refusing to comply with arrest orders to put their hands behind their backs.More >>
Police recruits played the part of people refusing to comply with arrest orders to put their hands behind their backs.More >>
According to the Burke County Sheriff's Office, 49-year-old Lionel Ellis Crawford reportedly hit a 9-year-old with his fist at school. Deputies say Crawford worked as an after school daycare worker.More >>
According to the Burke County Sheriff's Office, 49-year-old Lionel Ellis Crawford reportedly hit a 9-year-old with his fist at school. Deputies say Crawford worked as an after school daycare worker.More >>
Harry Jennings has a success story you won’t hear very often. It took him a decade to overcome adversity, but his community noticed. Tuesday he was given a gift he never dreamed of having. “If you only know what I’m feeling right now,” Jennings said. Jennings has a checkered past, he spent ten years battling drug addiction and homelessness. “The reason it was so hard for me was because it was always in my face,” Jennin...More >>
Harry Jennings has a success story you don't hear very often. It took him a decade to overcome adversity, but his community noticed. Tuesday he was given a gift he never dreamed of having.More >>
For those of us who have heard these words, “I believe you have Trigeminal Neuralgia,” it is a journey filled with pain, disappointment, and sometimes amazing relief.More >>
For those of us who have heard these words, “I believe you have Trigeminal Neuralgia,” it is a journey filled with pain, disappointment, and sometimes amazing relief.More >>