Do you know what Trigeminal Neuralgia is? I didn't either until my diagnosis

Trigeminal Neuralgia. Never heard of it? You’re lucky. That means you’ve never been given the diagnosis.

For those of us who have heard these words, “I believe you have Trigeminal Neuralgia,” it is a journey filled with pain, disappointment, and sometimes amazing relief.

I was diagnosed in December of 2016. I was taken to the hospital with excruciating jaw pain, chest tightness, and blood pressure that was through the roof.

I did the right thing by being checked out, jaw pain can be a sign of heart attack in women.

But it was three days later when a neurosurgeon told me those six words. The cause of the pain, Trigeminal Neuralgia. The high blood pressure and chest tightness caused by the level of pain, in most episodes a 10 on a scale of 1 to 10.

As a journalist, I wanted to know everything I could about this Trigeminal Neuralgia, or TN as I’ve learned to call it. I got most of my information from the Mayo Clinic’s website. What kept jumping off my screen, CHRONIC... MAY go into remission... MAY be helped with surgery...

Saturday was Trigeminal Neuralgia Awareness Day, I don’t work on Saturdays on air. Because I am fortunate to work at an amazing TV station, when I asked if we could do a segment on TN, there was zero pushback. So tonight, on PrimeTime at 7, we’ll have Dr. Tony Asher joining us. Dr. Asher is Medical Director and Chief of Clinical Operations of Carolinas HealthCare System Neurosciences Institute.

We’ll discuss Trigeminal Neuralgia on air, then do a Facebook Live and take questions from you!

If you have TN, if you are just curious about the condition, I hope you’ll watch us tonight and join the conversation on my Facebook page.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.