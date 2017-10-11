Police trying to identify man in armed robbery in west Charlotte

A Family Dollar in west Charlotte was robbed at gunpoint Tuesday afternoon.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is asking for help identifying the suspect in a robbery at Family Dollar in the 9100 block of Samlen Ln.

According to police, the suspect entered the store and robbed the business at gunpoint. He fled the scene in a new burgundy 2-door car.

The suspect is described as a black male with a medium complexion. Police say he is approximately 5 feet 10 inches tall and 160 lbs. He was last seen wearing a black knit hat, red shirt, black jeans, and a bright green safety vest.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 7004-344-1600.

