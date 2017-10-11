Family assaulted, robbed during home invasion in Union Co

A family was assaulted and robbed Tuesday night in Union County during a house invasion.

According to Union County Sheriff’s Office, two males forcibly entered the residence in the 2100 block of Less Traveled Trail in the Crismark neighborhood shortly before 10:00 p.m. Tuesday night.

The two robbers physically assaulted two male victims and one female victim before searching the house for valuables. Deputies say an elderly man was struck in the head with a handgun and a younger male was hit in the head with either a handgun or fist.

The robbers fired shots in the home during the invasion.

Both robbers had their faces covered but the victims described one as white and the other as black.

It remains unclear if any items were stolen before the robbers fled the scene.

Deputies are searching for the robbers and ask if you have any information to call Crime Stoppers at 704-283-5600.

