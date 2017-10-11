FFN Top 10-- Week 9 - | WBTV Charlotte

FFN Top 10-- Week 9

By Nate Wimberly, WBTV Sports
Bio
Connect
Biography

With Myers Park losing last Friday, that opened the door for a team to crack the FFN Top 10 for the first time ever, but that is not the only change to this week's poll.

For the complete FFN Top 10 for week 9 watch this edition of WBTV Sports Overtime.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.     

Powered by Frankly