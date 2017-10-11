Wilkinson Blvd. shut down due to gas leak

Harry Jennings has a success story you won’t hear very often. It took him a decade to overcome adversity, but his community noticed. Tuesday he was given a gift he never dreamed of having. “If you only know what I’m feeling right now,” Jennings said. Jennings has a checkered past, he spent ten years battling drug addiction and homelessness. “The reason it was so hard for me was because it was always in my face,” Jennin...More >>
Harry Jennings has a success story you don't hear very often. It took him a decade to overcome adversity, but his community noticed. Tuesday he was given a gift he never dreamed of having.More >>
For those of us who have heard these words, “I believe you have Trigeminal Neuralgia,” it is a journey filled with pain, disappointment, and sometimes amazing relief.More >>
For those of us who have heard these words, “I believe you have Trigeminal Neuralgia,” it is a journey filled with pain, disappointment, and sometimes amazing relief.More >>
A Family Dollar in west Charlotte was robbed at gunpoint Tuesday afternoon.More >>
A Family Dollar in west Charlotte was robbed at gunpoint Tuesday afternoon.More >>
The man who is accused of striking and killing a volunteer firefighter from the Triple Community Fire Department in Burke County Sunday night had his first court appearance Wednesday.More >>
The man who is accused of striking and killing a volunteer firefighter from the Triple Community Fire Department in Burke County Sunday night had his first court appearance Wednesday.More >>
Nathan Ward Kocmond, 16, was last seen at his home on Kennington Court.More >>
Nathan Ward Kocmond, 16, was last seen at his home on Kennington Court.More >>