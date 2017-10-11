Wilkinson Blvd. shut down due to gas leak

A road in west Charlotte is closed until 6 p.m. Friday due to a natural gas leak.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, Wilkinson Blvd. will be shut down in both directions in the 5600 block between Stafford Dr. and N. Josh Birmingham Pkwy.

The road will open back up at 6 p.m.

Police are advising drivers to find an alternate route.

