CMS bus involved in crash in north Charlotte, no injuries reported

No one was reported injured in a crash involving a Charlotte-Mecklenburg School (CMS) bus in north Charlotte Wednesday.

The crash happened just after 3 p.m. on the 1600 block of N. Hoskins Road. CMS confirmed the accident involved bus 1792 from Phillip O. Berry Academy of Technology.

School officials said 20 students were on board the bus at the time. None of the students were injured.

From WBTV's Sky3, it appeared the wreck involved the school bus and a black pickup truck that suffered front-end damage.

There is no official word on what may have led to the crash or if any charges are being filed.

