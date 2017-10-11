Narcotics investigation leads to arrest of two in Rowan Co

Two people were arrested after a narcotics investigation in Rowan County.

The Salisbury Police Department's Narcotics Unit conducted a search warrant in the 700 block of N. Shaver St. in Salisbury.

Police reportedly recovered the following items during the search:

387 grams of cocaine with a street value of $25,000

10 grams of grey death heroin with a street value of $2,000

46 grams of marijuana with a street value of $200

3 handguns, one that was reportedly stolen

Police say Christopher Lee Erwin and Domonick Laville Wheeler were charged in connection with this incident. Both Erwin and Wheeler were charged with trafficking heroin, trafficking cocaine, possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana, maintaining a dwelling for purpose of drug sells, and continuing criminal enterprise.

Erwin was also charged with possession of a firearm by felon.

Both were were given bond. Erwin was booked with a $1.5 million bond and Wheeler has a $750,000 bond.

