Search warrant yields guns, cash, large amount of cocaine in Salisbury

A search warrant executed by Salisbury Police turned up quite a yield of cocaine and other items.

The SPD Narcotics Unit and Special Response Team conducted the search warrant at 714 N. Shaver Street as part of a narcotics investigation.

Investigators said that once the residence was secured, officers conducted a search of the house and recovered 387 grams of cocaine with a street value of $25,000, 10 grams of "grey death" heroin with a street value of $2000, 46 grams of marijuana with a street value of $200, and 3 handguns, of which 1 was reported stolen.

The residents, Christopher Lee Erwin and Domonick Laville Wheeler, were charged with trafficking heroin, trafficking cocaine, possession with Intent to sell and deliver marijuana, maintaining a dwelling for purpose of drug sells and continuing criminal enterprise.

In addition, Erwin was charged with possession of a firearm by felon.

Both suspects were taken before Rowan County magistrate where they were given bonds. The bond for Erwin is $ 1.5 million and the bond for Wheeler was $750,000.

Both subjects have a first appearance set for Friday.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.