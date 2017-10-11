Man arrested, accused of robbing 7-Eleven at gunpoint

A man was arrested in connection with an armed robbery that occurred at a convenience store near the NoDa neighborhood Sunday morning.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, 19-year-old Quadarius Broome reportedly robbed a 7-Eleven in the 3700 block of North Tryon Street at gunpoint around 4 a.m.

Police say Broome fled from the scene in a white hatchback Kia Rio. Broome was arrested Wednesday morning and charged with armed robbery with a dangerous weapon and conspiracy to commit armed robbery.

If you have additional information, you're asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

