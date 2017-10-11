Man accused of striking, killing Burke Co on duty firefighter appears before judge

According to the Burke County Sheriff's Office, 49-year-old Lionel Ellis Crawford reportedly hit a 9-year-old with his fist at school. Deputies say Crawford worked as an after school daycare worker.More >>
A suspect was arrested in connection with an armed robbery Sunday night in Mecklenburg County.More >>
The man who is accused of striking and killing a volunteer firefighter from the Triple Community Fire Department in Burke County Sunday night had his first court appearance Wednesday.More >>
Dr. Robert Reid, Research Assistant Professor with UNC Charlotte’s Bioinformatics Services Division at the North Carolina Research Campus, has been awarded a $25,000 grant through the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation for the “Improvement of Banana for the Smallholder Farmers in the Great Lakes Region of Africa”.More >>
Nathan Ward Kocmond, 16, was last seen at his home on Kennington Court.More >>
