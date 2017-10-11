Burke Co after-school daycare worker accused of punching 9-year-old in face

A Burke County daycare employee is accused of punching a child in the face on Monday.

According to the Burke County Sheriff's Office, 49-year-old Lionel Ellis Crawford reportedly hit a 9-year-old with his fist at school. Deputies say Crawford worked as an after-school daycare worker.

The sheriff's office did not say what school Crawford worked for.

Crawford was charged with assaulting a child who is under the age of 12. His first court appearance is scheduled for Nov. 1.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.