Waxhaw man charged with having indecent liberties, sexual offense with minor

UNION COUNTY, NC (WBTV) -

A Waxhaw man is facing several charges including a charge of sexual offense with a minor. 

According to the Waxhaw Police Department, Mikael Dascenzo was arrested Monday and charged with statutory sexual offense by an adult, indecent liberties with a child and disseminate obscenity to a minor under 13 years of age. 

He was given a $100,000 bond. 

No other information was released, 

