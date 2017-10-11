Waxhaw man charged with having indecent liberties, sexual offense with minor

A Waxhaw man is facing several charges including a charge of sexual offense with a minor.

According to the Waxhaw Police Department, Mikael Dascenzo was arrested Monday and charged with statutory sexual offense by an adult, indecent liberties with a child and disseminate obscenity to a minor under 13 years of age.

He was given a $100,000 bond.

No other information was released,

