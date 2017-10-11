Raleigh man thanks Good Samaritans who tracked down driver who hit him

A 35-year-old man who is facing charges after he is accused of holding a woman captive in a Pineville hotel and trafficking her for sex will is expected to have his first court appearance Wednesday.More >>
According to the Burke County Sheriff's Office, 49-year-old Lionel Ellis Crawford reportedly hit a 9-year-old with his fist at school. Deputies say Crawford worked as an after school daycare worker.More >>
According to the Waxhaw police, Mikael Dascenzo was arrested Monday and charged with statutory sexual offense by an adult, indecent liberties with a child and disseminate obscenity to a minor under 13 years of age.More >>
With Halloween a little over two weeks ago away, the ranking of the most popular candies in each state were released.More >>
A Raleigh pedestrian struck by a drunk driver last week is thanking the Good Samaritan who stopped and detained the fleeing driver until police arrived.More >>
