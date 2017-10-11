Favorite Halloween candies of the Carolinas

With Halloween a little over two weeks ago away, the ranking of the most popular candies in each state were released.More >>
With Halloween a little over two weeks ago away, the ranking of the most popular candies in each state were released.More >>
Catawba College is ranked number 2 among the Top Colleges for Music Majors in North Carolina and is the only private college included in this top five list created by Zippia, a website dedicated to helping people find and pursue the right career.More >>
Catawba College is ranked number 2 among the Top Colleges for Music Majors in North Carolina and is the only private college included in this top five list created by Zippia, a website dedicated to helping people find and pursue the right career.More >>
A seven-year-old boy is recovering after shooting himself in the eye with a BB gun, according to police.More >>
A seven-year-old boy is recovering after shooting himself in the eye with a BB gun, according to police.More >>
Deputies with the Rowan Sheriff's Office have charged a Salisbury man with a number of offenses, including first degree rape. Austin Coy Coleman, 19, was arrested early on Wednesday morning in the 200 block of W. 14th Street.More >>
Deputies with the Rowan Sheriff's Office have charged a Salisbury man with a number of offenses, including first degree rape. Austin Coy Coleman, 19, was arrested early on Wednesday morning in the 200 block of W. 14th Street.More >>
A trial of sorts unfolded at a zoning board meeting that stretched two days on Monday and Tuesday. Discussion was heated for the eight hours it extended, over those two days.More >>
A trial of sorts unfolded at a zoning board meeting that stretched two days on Monday and Tuesday. Discussion was heated for the eight hours it extended, over those two days.More >>