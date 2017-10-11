Woman's body found under west Charlotte bridge, death investigation underway

In the short term, the atmosphere will remain pumped and primed to produce more showers at the slightest trigger passing through the atmosphere.More >>
Isaac James Burch, 37, was arrested in Charlotte on Tuesday. Police say he traveled to NC from Michigan after making the threat against a Sterling Elementary School employee.More >>
A trial of sorts unfolded at a zoning board meeting that stretched two days on Monday and Tuesday. Discussion was heated for the eight hours it extended, over those two days.More >>
According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, the body was found under a bridge on Interstate 77 and South Tryon. Officers said an anonymous person called 911 around 12:48 a.m.More >>
She believes the snake had come out to find a warm spot. It was lying on her stoop, and she stepped over it in a pair of flip flops. It bit her on the heel.More >>
