Woman's body found under west Charlotte bridge, death investigation underway

A death investigation is underway in west Charlotte after a woman's body was found under a bridge Wednesday morning.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, the body was found under a bridge on Interstate 77 at South Tryon Street. Officers said an anonymous person called 911 around 12:48 a.m.

Police say the woman's body has been under the bridge for some time.

The victim's name was not released.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.