Reward offered for info on missing 16-year-old Charlotte teen

Police in Charlotte are asking for the public's help locating a missing teenager last seen Monday in south Charlotte. The teen's family is also offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to his whereabouts.

Nathan Ward Kocmond, a 16-year-old student at Providence Day School, was last seen at his home on Kennington Court. His parents told police that Nathan missed a scheduled Boy Scouts meeting Tuesday evening and that his cell phone has been turned off.

Kocmond is described as a white male, around 5-foot-11, with blue eyes and brown hair. He was last seen wearing a green Led Zeppelin shirt with black and red Adidas shorts with white stripes.

He could be driving a silver 2011 Honda CRV with NC plate PAH-3753 and an Auburn and an F3 sticker on the back window.

Anyone who sees Kocmond or has information on his whereabouts is asked to call 704-336-4978 or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600. The public can also contact Barefoot Professional Investigations at 704-377-1000.

