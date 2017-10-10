16-year-old reported missing in south Charlotte

Police in Charlotte are asking for the public's help locating a missing teenager last seen Monday in south Charlotte.

Nathan Ward Kocmond, 16, was last seen at his home on Kennington Court. His parents told police Nathan missed a scheduled meeting Tuesday evening and that his cell phone has been turned off.

Kocmond is described as a white male, 5'11", with blue eyes and brown hair. He was last seen wearing a green Led Zeppelin shirt with black and red Adidas shorts with white stripes.

He could be driving a silver 2011 Honda CRV with NC plate PAH-3753 and an Auburn and an F3 sticker on the back window.

Anyone who sees Kocmond or has information on his whereabouts is asked to call 704-336-4978 or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.