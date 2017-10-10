NFL says stand

Hi everyone, this is Paul Cameron at my desk in the WBTV Newsroom.

California is still burning tonight. 15 people have lost their lives so far in the California wine country. But there are also wildfires near Los Angeles as well. More than 100,000 acres have burned which is about three times the size of Washington, DC.

Three tornadoes confirmed tonight by the National Weather Service. Twisters rolled through Cleveland, Caldwell and Burke Counties Sunday causing damage to more than 100 homes and businesses.

During those storms, a local firefighter was hit and killed while clearing debris off a road by a suspected drunk driver. That driver was in court today. Randall Stewart is accused of killing Jason Hensley. Stewart told us it wasn’t his fault, it was dark and raining and he was headed home to sleep. He first told us he wasn’t high on any drugs. Later, he said he had smoked a marijuana joint that day.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell now says he believes all players should stand for the national anthem. This comes after weeks of players kneeling in protest over police brutality issues. It also comes after pressure from fans and possibly from sponsors who have witnessed a decline in television ratings.

Please join Molly Grantham, Eric Thomas, Delano Little and me for WBTV News at 11:00!