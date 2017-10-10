CMS launches website to provide transparency for student assignment plan

Charlotte-Mecklenburg School District (CMS) wants to engage parents in the new student assignment plan that starts during the 2018-2019 school year.

The district has launched a new website that will allow parents to be involved and engaged in the process.

The website is CMSListens.org. Once people register, users will be able to enter their home address and find their 2018-2019 school assignments. Users will also be able to get project updates and announcements.

"The district is committed to listening to our community and being transparent about the work we do," CMS Superintendent Dr. Clayton Wilcox said. "We want to hear from and be responsive to our stakeholders. CMSListens is a tool for two-way communication."

There will be project managers at schools involved in the student assignment plan who will be trained to handle the traffic flow from the website. Parents have said they often feel left in the dark when it comes to the student assignment changes. CMS wants to get the word out about the website to help have a smooth transition.

"We'll know it's working when we see families signing up, when we see them engaging in their schools that are having transitions, when we dispel rumors that are out there, so that we have a community of folks that have consistent and correct information and feel a part of this planning year," CMS Assistant Superintendent for Student Assignment Akeshia Craven-Howell said.

The website will also allow users to ask questions and post ideas and suggestions. To visit the website, click here.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.