CMS launches website to provide transparency for student assignment plan

Nathan Ward Kocmond, 16, was last seen at his home on Kennington Court.
The district has launched a new website that will allow parents to be involved and engaged in the process.
Credit family with photo. CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - This is Erin. She lives in Charlotte, loves coloring, tea parties and playing doctor with her stuffed animals. Like many girls her age, she loves princesses and ballet class. She's in kindergarten. Every day she wears a special backpack with a feeding tube; she must have it on 22 hours a day. Erin has Mitochondrial disease. Never heard of it? You're not alone. It's a lesser-known but difficult co...
On Monday, the District Attorney's Office charged Robbie Gunn with second-degree murder for his alleged involvement in Joseph Morgan's death.
The fire broke out just after 5 p.m. at a home on the 1700 block of Ashe Avenue.
