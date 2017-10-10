Gastonia man, already in jail, charged with second-degree murder in overdose death

GASTON COUNTY, NC (Bria Bell/WBTV) - A Gaston County family may be closer to getting closure after their son, Joseph Morgan, died from a drug overdose.

Morgan's family misses him every day. They describe him as their backbone, protector, and as a kind-hearted man.

"He was very loving and giving," says Tracy Pierson.

Joseph overdosed on opioids at the young age of 23 back in March. While Morgan's family is still mourning the loss of Joseph, they have questions.

On Monday, the District Attorney's Office charged Robbie Gunn with second-degree murder for his alleged involvement in Morgan's death. Gunn is currently sitting in the Gaston County Jail on other drug-related convictions.

The Morgan family now believes they're closer to justice.

Gunn, who is already serving time for other drug convictions, was going to be a free man on October 30. Now he'll have to face a judge on October 26, in a probable cause hearing declared by a Gaston County judge Monday afternoon.

"I didn't do this. Everything else, the heroin charge? Yes, I'm guilty of that, but as far as this goes... I didn't have anything to do with this," said Gunn trough a video arbitration.

Gunn could be facing more time, and though the Morgans will never get their son back, they say it helps with their grieving process.

"One hundred percent. You can only hope and pray for the best," said Pierson.

Gunn's bond is being set at $1 million. If convicted, Joseph Morgan's family believes it'll raise awareness for the seriousness of drug usage.

