Homeowner displaced after Kannapolis home destroyed by fire

One person was displaced due to a house fire in Kannapolis Tuesday evening.

The fire broke out just after 5 p.m. at a home on the 1700 block of Ashe Avenue. Firefighters reported heavy smoke and fire conditions when they arrived minutes later.

Crews worked quickly to bring the fire under control but had to fight the fire from outside before they were able to go inside due to the heavy smoke and flames.

The American Red Cross is assisting the person who lived at the home.

Crews from Landis and Concord Fire Departments responded to the scene to assist with fire ground operations. Cabarrus County EMS and Rowan Rescue assisted on scene with medical monitoring of fire personnel.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.