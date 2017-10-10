Forever Family: Meet Adrianna

Today I would like to introduce you to Adrianna!

On the day I met her it was raining, but when you are with Adrianna, she makes even the rainiest of days feel like a day full of sunshine! She is just so bubbly and positive and her smile just lights up the room!

She longs to have a home to call her own, and I think any family would be lucky to have her.

She has a great sense of humor, as you’ll see us poke fun at each other, but she is a very serious person hoping to have both a loving family and the structure that comes along with it!

